Two injured after 5-vehicle crash on I-75 NB near Needmore Rd., traffic moving slowly

DAYTON — All lanes have been blocked on I-75 northbound beyond Needmore Road due to a five-vehicle crash, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatchers.

>>TRAFFIC ALERT: I-75 NB closed at Needmore Rd due to crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputies, and medics were dispatched to the scene at 4:14 p.m.

On arrival, they found one vehicle had flipped over, the dispatchers said.

According to OHGO, travel delays are currently at 29 minutes.

Two people have been injured in the crash, but the severity is not known, according to the OSHP dispatcher.

Drivers are able to get through the area in the right lane, according to OHGO.

News Center 7 will update the story once more information is released.









