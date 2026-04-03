Police caution students on dangers of popular ‘teenage tradition’

BELLBROOK — It’s Nerf War Season for local students, and one police department is cautioning students to stay safe.

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Bellbrook Police Department said every year they see the “real risks” that come with the tradition.

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Across Ohio, Nerf Wars have led to car crashes, 911 calls for “suspicious persons”, dangerous misunderstandings, and, in one case, a shooting.

The department reminded students to:

Never play in or around moving vehicles

Do not trespass or hide on private property

Keep Nerf blasters brightly colored

Avoid masks or behavior that could alarm others

If you are stopped by police, follow commands

“Have fun, but remember not everyone knows you’re playing a game,” the department said.

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