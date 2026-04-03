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Police caution students on dangers of popular ‘teenage tradition’

By WHIO Staff
Nerf gun wars Photo from: Kayla McDermott/Staff
By WHIO Staff

BELLBROOK — It’s Nerf War Season for local students, and one police department is cautioning students to stay safe.

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Bellbrook Police Department said every year they see the “real risks” that come with the tradition.

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Across Ohio, Nerf Wars have led to car crashes, 911 calls for “suspicious persons”, dangerous misunderstandings, and, in one case, a shooting.

The department reminded students to:

  • Never play in or around moving vehicles
  • Do not trespass or hide on private property
  • Keep Nerf blasters brightly colored
  • Avoid masks or behavior that could alarm others
  • If you are stopped by police, follow commands

“Have fun, but remember not everyone knows you’re playing a game,” the department said.

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