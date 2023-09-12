Coroner IDs woman hit, killed by vehicle running from traffic stop in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD — The woman who died after being hit by a vehicle running from a traffic stop in Englewood Sunday has been identified.

Marie Hansen, 71, died Sunday afternoon at Kettering Health Dayton, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle fleeing traffic stop in Englewood, police say

As News Center 7 previously reported, an Englewood Police officer tried to conduct a traffic stop for speed and fictitious license plates of a tan Volvo on North Main Street near Sweet Potato Ridge Road Sunday afternoon.

“The suspect vehicle did not stop with the officer’s lights and sirens and proceeded 1.3 miles down Main Street from Wolf Avenue right here to Sweet Potato Ridge Road,” Sergeant Mike Lang, of the Englewood Police Department, said.

While trying to get away, the Volvo hit a white Toyota when it tried to turn left on Sweet Potato Ridge Road.

The Volvo then went left onto a sidewalk where it hit Hansen and another pedestrian who were walking southbound. Hansen died around 4:44 p.m. and the other pedestrian suffered serious injuries.

>> PHOTOS: Injuries suspected after car crash in Englewood

The driver of the Toyota was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lang said.

The Volvo continued up through the yard and then came to a stop before hitting the house.

There were two people in the Volvo who then ran away from the scene. A K-9 found the two suspects in a shed four houses down from the crash.

“The suspects in the vehicle who have since been determined to both have active warrants to Montgomery County, are now suffering from drug overdose symptoms and have also been transported to the hospital,” Lang previously said.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating. We’re working to learn what charges the two suspects are facing.

Vehicle in yard in Englewood Vehicle in yard in Englewood (WHIO)

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13 N Main and Sweet Potato Ridge Crash N Main and Sweet Potato Ridge Crash (WHIO)





©2023 Cox Media Group