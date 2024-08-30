OSHP to focus on impaired driving Labor Day weekend

OHIO — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be out in full force this Labor Day weekend.

State troopers will focus on removing impaired drivers from the roads during the Labor Day weekend, according to an OSHP spokesperson.

“Everyone traveling Ohio’s roads plays a part in keeping them safe this Labor Day,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, OSHP superintendent. “By planning ahead and designating a sober driver, you contribute to making our roadways secure for all.”

The Labor Day weekend reporting period starts Friday and ends Monday, Sept. 2, at 11:59 p.m.

In 2023, 23 deadly crashes killed 24 people in Ohio during the Labor Day Weekend. Of those 16 crashes, 17 involved alcohol and drugs.

OSHP also made 417 OVI arrests during that timeframe.

Drivers can dial #677 to report suspected impaired drivers.

