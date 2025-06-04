Ohio’s first tilt coaster gets opening date at popular amusement park

SANDUSKY — One of the country’s first tilt roller coasters is gearing up to open at a popular Ohio amusement park.

Siren’s Curse at Cedar Point will officially open on June 28, park officials announced on Wednesday.

The ride was first announced back in September 2024.

The Sandusky amusement park calls its new coaster the fastest, longest, and tallest tilt rollercoaster in North America.

The rollercoaster is 160 feet tall and reaches 58 mph, according to the amusement park.

The ride features a dead stop on a “broken off” section of the tracks, where the platform holding the ride’s train will slowly tilt into a 90-degree vertical position.

