Dave Chappelle announces 5th year of comedy shows in Yellow Springs’ cornfields

YELLOW SPRINGS — Award-winning comedian Dave Chappelle has announced he is coming to Yellow Springs for multiple hometown shows this summer.

‘Dave Chappelle’s Summer Camp’ has become a summer tradition and will be celebrating its fifth year in 2025.

The newly announced show dates span three summer weekends at Wirrig Pavilion: July 2, 3, 5; August 14, 15, 16; and August 21, 22, 23.

The series of cornfield comedy shows began ‘as a pandemic-era response to support the local community,’ according to a media release.

Now, the comedy shows continue to serve as unique and intimate experiences of top-tier comedy in Chappelle’s hometown.

Each show is a phone-free experience where phones, smart watches, and accessories will not be permitted in the performance space, according to the media release.

Tickets will be available beginning Friday, June 6 at 12 p.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.

