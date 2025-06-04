Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins to join celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Ja’Marr Chase has been added to the list of players participating in the Logan Wilson Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark this month.
The event on June 11 will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the game beginning at 7 p.m.
Tickets are on sale now and range from $10.20-$38.
Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:
- Ja’Marr Chase
- Tee Higgins
- Ickey Woods
- Giovani Bernard
- Head Coach Zac Taylor
- Amarius Mims
- Cam Taylor-Britt
- Evan McPherson
- Cal Adomitis
- Jordan Battle
- DJ Turner
- Jalen Davis
- Geno Stone
- Andrew Stuber
- Andrew Coker
- Cam Grandy
- Shaka Heyward
- Patrick Coyne
- Maema Njongmeta
- Josh Newton
- Tanner Hudson
- Oren Burks
- Garrett Swanson
- Nate Brooks
