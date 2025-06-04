Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins to join celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark

DAYTON — Ja’Marr Chase has been added to the list of players participating in the Logan Wilson Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark this month.

The event on June 11 will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $10.20-$38.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:

Ja’Marr Chase

Tee Higgins

Ickey Woods

Giovani Bernard

Head Coach Zac Taylor

Amarius Mims

Cam Taylor-Britt

Evan McPherson

Cal Adomitis

Jordan Battle

DJ Turner

Jalen Davis

Geno Stone

Andrew Stuber

Andrew Coker

Cam Grandy

Shaka Heyward

Patrick Coyne

Maema Njongmeta

Josh Newton

Tanner Hudson

Oren Burks

Garrett Swanson

Nate Brooks

