Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins to join celebrity softball game at Day Air Ballpark

By WHIO Staff
Ja'Marr Chase (Dayton Dragons)
DAYTON — Ja’Marr Chase has been added to the list of players participating in the Logan Wilson Softball Game at Day Air Ballpark this month.

The event on June 11 will feature a home run derby at 6 p.m., followed by the game beginning at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and range from $10.20-$38.

Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson will be joined by:

  • Ja’Marr Chase
  • Tee Higgins
  • Ickey Woods
  • Giovani Bernard
  • Head Coach Zac Taylor
  • Amarius Mims
  • Cam Taylor-Britt
  • Evan McPherson
  • Cal Adomitis
  • Jordan Battle
  • DJ Turner
  • Jalen Davis
  • Geno Stone
  • Andrew Stuber
  • Andrew Coker
  • Cam Grandy
  • Shaka Heyward
  • Patrick Coyne
  • Maema Njongmeta
  • Josh Newton
  • Tanner Hudson
  • Oren Burks
  • Garrett Swanson
  • Nate Brooks

