Ohio zoo closed through Friday due to heavy snowfall, low temperatures

COLUMBUS — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium is extending its closure due to the impacts of the winter storm that has hit Ohio.

The zoo will be closed through Friday, Jan. 30, officials announced on Facebook on Sunday.

The move extends the prolonged closure due to the weather, which started last Friday, Jan. 23.

“We want to recognize and thank the Columbus Zoo team members in animal care, security, facilities, and operational support who are continuing to work while the Zoo is closed to the public,” the zoo’s post read. “Their dedication ensures animal care routines, critical systems, and Zoo operations continue smoothly without interruption.”

Zoo officials also thanked patrons for their patience and support.

The zoo shared several photos on its Facebook stories of some of the animals, including a polar bear, out enjoying the snow.

