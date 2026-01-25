Man dead after being run over while trying to clear snow from parking lot

DAYTON — A man died from his injuries after he was run over on Sunday.

Around 11:30 a.m. Dayton police were called to the 600 block of Saint Paris Avenue for a crash.

Two people were in a truck working together to clear the parking lot of snow, Sgt. Gordon Cairns, traffic service supervisor with Dayton police, said.

The passenger got out of the car to clear sidewalks.

The driver did not realize the passenger was behind the truck and backed up, running him over, Cairns said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

We will continue to follow this story.

