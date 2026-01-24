Warming centers open for people to escape snow, dangerous cold

SPRINGFIELD — Several warming centers are open for anyone who needs a safe place to get out of the snow and dangerous cold.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson has the latest information LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

This comes as parts of the Miami Valley could see over a foot of snow this weekend.

The City of Springfield wrote in a social media post on Saturday that when temperatures are at or below 32 degrees, the Salvation Army will be open from 6 p.m. until 8 a.m.

If the temperatures get into the single digits, they will be open all day.

There will be separate areas for men, women, and children.

Michelle Clements-Pitsick, the director of the Clark County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) said that they will be monitoring updates from the National Weather Service all weekend.

“They hold a lot of different webinars and informational sessions for us, and we’re able to translate that information to our first responders, send out steady state advisories just to let them know what is coming,” she said.

Pitsick reminded people not to call 911 if they are curious about the snow emergency level.

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group