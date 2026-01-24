Gov. DeWine issues state of emergency ahead of winter storm

OHIO — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has issued a state of emergency ahead of the upcoming winter storm.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

DeWine issued a proclamation Saturday proactively declaring a state of emergency due to the damaging and dangerous winter weather conditions expected over the next few days.

TRENDING STORIES:

According to the National Weather Service, the storm could drop up to 12 inches of snow in parts of the state this weekend.

Frigid temperatures are also expected before, during, and after the storm.

On Friday, Gov. DeWine directed state agencies, including the Ohio Emergency Management Agency, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Ohio Department of Transportation, to provide additional resources and support to local communities as needed.

The proclamation also directs the Ohio Department of Administrative Services to suspend normal state purchasing requirements to procure any necessary resources or supplies to protect the health, safety, and welfare of Ohioans.

“I continue to encourage everyone to stay home this weekend unless it’s absolutely necessary to be out,” Governor DeWine said. “We’re expecting the roads to be treacherous in some places, and if you crash, first responders may not be able to get to you quickly.”

News Center 7 will continue tracking the storm and have the latest both on air and online.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group