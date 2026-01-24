STAY INFORMED: Several churches, businesses close ahead of winter storm

MIAMI VALLEY — Several churches and businesses have closed ahead of the winter storm this weekend.

In Montgomery County, David’s United Church of Christ, Harmony Creek Church, and the First Baptist Church of Dayton are closed on Sunday.

The Maple Avenue Church of God and the First Baptist Church of Fairborn in Greene County are closed through Sunday.

CityGate Church in Warren County and the Fairborn City Church have moved their services to Saturday.

The Aullwood Audubon Center is closed through Monday.

All Five Rivers MetroParks facilities and parks will be closed on Sunday.

Wilmington College and Earlham College are both closed on Monday.

