The dangerous cold and timeline of this weekend’s winter storm in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — If you need to do any last minute preparations for this weekend's snow storm, it is dangerously cold.

A cold weather advisory is in effect for our entire viewing area until noon on Saturday. This is for wind chills -10 to -15! So heading out, cover all your exposed skin and try to limit your time outdoors if you can.

Dangerous cold and the weekend snow's timeline

Here’s what you need to know about the winter storm heading our way this weekend:

Expect snow to start falling late Saturday night and all day Sunday. Travel could become very hard or nearly impossible since some areas may see a foot of snow!

The snow will not be melting anytime soon, in fact more dangerous cold is on the way. Morning low, air temperatures will be dropping down below zero many days next week.

