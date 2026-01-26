The snow has stopped falling: what’s next for impacts in the Miami Valley

DAYTON — This historic snowfall has finally ended but there are still major impacts for our area. Hey its Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando. Check out some of the totals:

Historic snow storm turns to dangerous cold

The snow that fell was a very light, powdery snow which will drift and blow back on any roads the plows have managed to get to. But since there has been so much, it may take some time to get to the back roads and side streets still.

Historic snow storm turns to dangerous cold

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Then we turn to extreme dangerous cold. The snowpack limits the amount of heat we get during the day and allows temperatures to drop off faster at night. An extreme cold warning goes into effect 6 p.m. Monday until 12 p.m. Tuesday for wind chills dropping -20 to -25! That is extremely dangerous where frostbite could set in in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.

Historic snow storm turns to dangerous cold

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

The snow is not going to be melting anytime soon, but please be careful travelling on the roads and stay warm.

©2026 Cox Media Group