Coroner identifies woman killed in fall at state park

HOCKING COUNTY — A 63-year-old woman who died in a fall in Hocking Hills State Park has been identified.

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The Hocking County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as Nancy Baker, 63, according to our news partner WBNS in Columbus.

As previously reported by News Center 7, officers with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) responded to reports of a fall at Cantwell Cliffs in Hocking Hills State Park around 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

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Cantwell Cliffs is in the northern part of the state park.

ODNR classifies this hiking trail as “difficult,” with sharp climbs and descents, according to our media partner.

Hiking and tourism along the trail indicate that erosion has created steep cliffs.

ODNR advises visitors at Hocking Hills State Park to stay on marked trails at all times, wear appropriate footwear, and be cautious of trail conditions.

Details about the incident have not been released.

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