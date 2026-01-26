1 teen dead, another critically injured in Texas sledding accident

TEXAS — A 16-year-old girl is dead, and another is critically hurt after a sledding accident in Texas on Sunday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Police in Frisco, Texas, were called to an incident around 2:30 p.m. and found two 16-year-old girls with life-threatening injuries, CBS News reported.
An investigation revealed that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler, pulling the two girls on a sled.
TRENDING STORIES:
- The snow has stopped falling: what’s next for impacts in the Miami Valley
- Historic snowstorm breaks nearly 50-year record
- Man dead after being run over while trying to clear snow from parking lot
Witnesses told investigators that the sled hit a curb and then collided with a tree.
The two teen girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where one died. She has not been identified at this time.
The other teen remains in critical condition, CBS News reported.
Police are continuing to investigate the incident.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2026 Cox Media Group