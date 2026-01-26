1 teen dead, another critically injured in Texas sledding accident

TEXAS — A 16-year-old girl is dead, and another is critically hurt after a sledding accident in Texas on Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police in Frisco, Texas, were called to an incident around 2:30 p.m. and found two 16-year-old girls with life-threatening injuries, CBS News reported.

An investigation revealed that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler, pulling the two girls on a sled.

TRENDING STORIES:

Witnesses told investigators that the sled hit a curb and then collided with a tree.

The two teen girls were taken to a nearby hospital, where one died. She has not been identified at this time.

The other teen remains in critical condition, CBS News reported.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group