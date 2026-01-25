NWS: Record-breaking snowfall, precipitation totals in Dayton

DAYTON — The snowfall in Dayton has broken a record, according to the National Weather Service.

So far, 11.5 inches of snow have fallen in Dayton on Sunday. This breaks the maximum snowfall record set in 2023 at 5 inches.

This weather event also ties with another record set decades ago.

The NWS said 0.95 inches of liquid had fallen from the sky Sunday, which matches the 1978 record.

Our Storm Center 7 team of meteorologists continues to track the ongoing snowfall throughout the region.

We will continue to provide updates on the latest snow totals.

