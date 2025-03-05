Ohio security company owner accused of stalking multiple women

CUYAHOGA COUNTY — The owner of a security company is facing charges for allegedly stalking seven women after installing their security systems.

Robert Hocevar, 57, was indicted on 27 charges, including multiple counts of burglary, menacing by stalking, telecommunications harassment, possessing criminal tools, and unauthorized of computer, cable, or telecommunications property, according to WOIO in Cleveland.

He’s pleaded not guilty to all 27 charges.

As WOIO reported, Hocevar installed systems at three businesses and two residences in five Cuyahoga County communities between February 2021 and January 2025.

After installing the systems, prosecutors say he would access the systems without consent and send the victims unwanted sexually explicit messages, photos, and videos.

Hocevar also allegedly left sexually explicit objects at the places of employment for three of the victims, WOIO reported.

Prosecutors called Hocevar a “sexual deviant” who “used his profession to stalk and harass women.”

Prosecutors also said he’s been previously convicted of the “same behavior” three times.

WOIO reported he was convicted in 2008 of telecommunications harassment and menacing by stalking. He was sentenced then to nine months in prison.

Seven years later, in 2015, he was convicted of telecommunications harassment and sentenced to a year in prison.

Most recently, he was convicted of menacing by stalking in 2020 and sentenced to six months in prison.

Three counts of menacing by stalking that he currently faces have sexual specifications. If he’s convicted of those counts, he will have to register as a sex offender, WOIO reported.

