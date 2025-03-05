Bengals star Sam Hubbard announces retirement

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Bengals star defensive end Sam Hubbard is retiring from the NFL.

Hubbard, 29, announced his decision in a social media post on Wednesday, saying he’s moving on from his playing career and “entering the next chapter” of his life.

“In my heart, I know that I gave this game, this team, and this city everything I that I had,” he wrote.

Hubbard is a Cincinnati native and alumnus of Archbishop Moeller High School and the Ohio State University. He said he “bled orange and black before” he ever put on a Bengals jersey.

He was a third-round pick by the Bengals in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Hubbard played in 104 regular-season games and recorded 398 tackles and 38.5 sacks, according to the team.

Hubbard is famous for “The Fumble in the Jungle,” his 98-yard fumble recovery return in Cincinnati’s Wild Card win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. Bengals president Mike Brown called the play “one of the most iconic touchdowns in team history.”

He was voted a team captain in each of his final four seasons and helped lead the Bengals to win back-to-back AFC North Division titles, make consecutive appearances in the AFC Championship Game, and earn a trip to Super Bowl LVI.

“To the fans - Who Dey Nation - I thank you the most; you inspired me. From the years of struggle and adversity to Super Bowl LVI, you never stopped believing. I hope I made you proud,” he wrote. “To play my entire career in one uniform is incredibly special to me, and I am a Bengal for life, always have been and always will be.”

