Chiefs trade away local grad, All-Pro offensive lineman

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — The Kansas City Chiefs are trading away All-Pro offensive lineman and Montgomery County native Joe Thuney, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs are trading Thuney to the Chicago Bears for a 2026 fourth-round pick, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Dianna Russini, Senior NFL Insider for The Athletic.

Thuney, 32, is a graduate of Alter High School.

He was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2016, where he won two Super Bowl championships.

Thuney signed a multi-year deal with the Chiefs in 2021 and went on to win two more Super Bowl titles.

CBS Sports noted that the deal cannot become official until the new league year begins next Wednesday, March 12.

