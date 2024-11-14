Ohio lawmakers on both sides debate transgender bathroom bill sitting on governor’s desk

COLUMBUS — State lawmakers argued about a bill that would affect transgender students that is now sitting on the governor’s desk.

As reported Wednesday on News Center 7 at 11:00, the Ohio Senate voted 24-7 that would ban transgender students from using bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

The bill is sitting on Governor Mike DeWine’s desk.

Those in support say the bill protects children.

“This bill is offered with no animus towards students who are experiencing gender issues,” said Sen. Jenny Cirino (R-Kirtland).

Those against it say it unfairly targets trans people.

“Shame on us for continuing to try to separate and exploit individuals who’ve already been exploited enough,” said Sen. Catherine Ingram (D-Cincinnati).

