Ohio Governor sends ‘Mobile Field Force’ to protect Springfield schools after dozens of threats

SPRINGFIELD — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed what is happening in Springfield after five straight days of threats.

As News Center 7 reported at 5:00, two elementary schools in Springfield were evacuated Monday after being targeted by a threat.

The city has been in the national spotlight after false rumors about its Haitian immigrants.

“Many of these threats are coming in from overseas, made by those who want to fuel the current discord surrounding Springfield. We cannot let the bad guys win,” DeWine said. “We must take every threat seriously, but children deserve to be in school, and parents deserve to know that their kids are safe. The added security will help ease some of the fears caused by these hoaxes.”

DeWine announced that he has authorized a contingent of troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Mobile Field Force to provide added security at each of the district’s 18 school buildings.

DeWine said there have been 33 bomb threats across Springfield. All of them have been hoaxes.

The head of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Colonel Charles Jones, stood next to DeWine at city hall and said they’ll be there with “whatever resources” the community needs “as long as we need to be.”

Beginning Tuesday and continuing for the “foreseeable future,” 36 troopers will be stationed throughout the Springfield City School District.

State troopers will sweep each building for threats before students and faculty arrive and will stay on-site to provide security throughout the school day and during dismissal.

“None of the threats that have come in to Springfield to date have been legitimate. We’re doing this purely as a precaution to prevent further disruption within the Springfield City School District,” DeWine said.

DeWine also directed Ohio Homeland Security to begin conducting vulnerability assessments on critical infrastructure in Springfield and to provide various tower cameras for use by the Springfield Police Department to enhance situational awareness.

The Ohio Department of Public Safety has also arranged for bomb detection dogs to be stationed in Springfield each day.

