Officers, medics respond after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded after a shooting in Dayton early Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Miami Valley residents voice opinions after Ohio lawmakers pass transgender bathroom bill
- Police looking for 2 suspects connected to stealing backpack from unlocked vehicle
- New coffee shop could be moving in near University of Dayton campus
Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a male got shot.
No other details were available on his condition.
News Center 7 will update this story.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]