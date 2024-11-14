Officers, medics respond after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — Officers and medics have responded after a shooting in Dayton early Thursday.

Dayton Police officers responded around 2:05 a.m. to the 100 block of James H. McGee Blvd on initial reports of a shooting, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch.

Dispatchers told News Center 7 that a male got shot.

No other details were available on his condition.

News Center 7 will update this story.

