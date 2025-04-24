Not your normal job fair; School district ‘experience fair’ shows students what’s possible

DAYTON — Hundreds of high school sophomores visited UD Arena today to tour interactive booths showcasing a variety of careers they can choose to pursue after they graduate.

News Center 7's Xavier Hershovitz spoke with county officials who helped bring the job fair to life.

Over 30 interactive booths representing more than 4,200 Montgomery County employees exposed students from Dayton Public Schools to jobs they didn’t know existed.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice said the idea for the fair came over the summer during a conversation with DPS Superintendent Dr. David Lawrence.

“Montgomery County has never done this. This isn’t just a normal job fair. This is an experience fair,” Rice said.

