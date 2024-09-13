No evidence found after reports of Haitians harvesting geese in Springfield, investigators say

SPRINGFIELD — Investigators are revealing new information in their investigations regarding reports that Haitians in Springfield are harvesting geese.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

On Aug. 26, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office received a call on their non-emergency line from a man reporting seeing four Haitians, each with a goose in their hands, while riding on a trail in Springfield.

“They went up toward, toward the middle again, toward downtown,” the caller said, as he approached Water and Warder Streets.

The report led to the Springfield Police Division being dispatched to the area.

“We have no other information to provide on this call, or possible outcomes as this was our only record of the incident. At this time we have not found any other record concerning (Haitians) harvesting geese,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said.

Also in response to our public records request, the sheriff’s office said they’ve “not found any record of (Haitians) eating pets.”

TRENDING STORIES:

News Center 7 reached out to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) about the Aug. 26 report. In response, a spokesperson for ODNR said the Aug. 26 report was one of two that the department has gotten this year, with the other being in March.

ODNR released the following statement in response to our request:

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife has a dedicated wildlife officer assigned to Clark County who routinely monitors Snyder Park in Springfield because it is a popular fishing area. That Wildlife Officer received calls on two separate occasions from people who reported witnessing individuals of Haitian descent taking waterfowl out of Snyder Park. Upon follow-up, no supporting evidence was found of wildlife being illegally removed from the park in either case. The first incident was reported on March 27, and the caller claimed they saw three people grab a live duck and goose, place them in a trash bag, and drive away. The officer monitored the area and did not find any evidence of a crime. The second incident was reported to ODNR by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office on August 26 with an initial report of two men and two women all carrying geese from the area. The officer was initially unable to reach the witness but later made contact. No supporting evidence to verify the claim was found. — Karina Cheung, Ohio Department of Natural Resources

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



