13-year-old boy shot near Ohio high school, police say

CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old was taken to the hospital after a shooting near an Ohio high school on Thursday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of John Street in Cincinnati on reports of a shooting and found a 13-year-old boy shot in the arm, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The shooting was near Taft High School.

Cincinnati Public Schools (CPS) wrote on social media that the school was on lockdown before being lifted. Students were escorted to the back of the school by TQL Stadium for pickup.

Medics transported the boy to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, and he is expected to be okay, WCPO said.

CPS canceled all after-school activities and Taft High School will have extra security counselors on Friday.

