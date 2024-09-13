1 dead after construction accident at softball field near Ohio elementary school

COLUMBUS — One person died in what police are calling a construction accident at a softball field near an Ohio elementary school on Thursday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The accidents happened just before 2:15 p.m. at the softball field located at the corner of Tussic Street Road and Mount Royal Avenue in Westerville, our news partners WBNS-10 Tv reported.

TRENDING STORIES:

The field is south of Alcott Elementary School and next to Westerville Central High School.

According to Genoa Township police, crews were dragging the field when the accident happened.

Additional details were not immediately available.

We will continue to follow this story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]



