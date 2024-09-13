Trial delayed for 14 members of biker gang facing criminal charges

DAYTON — The trial has been delayed for more than a dozen members of what federal prosecutors are calling a violent biker gang.

As News Center 7 previously reported, law enforcement arrested 14 suspected members of the Dayton Chapter of the Thug Riders Motorcycle Club after years of investigating.

The gang is accused of working together to make money off organized crime and of committing violent crimes like shootings and assaults, as well as a car bombing, to support their illegal business and intimidate others.

Court records show a judge ruled all parties will need more time than the original trial date of Sept. 30 to prepare dude to thousands of pages of documents and hundreds of gigabytes of data.

A new date has not been released

