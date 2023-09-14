New ownership taking over Bill’s Donut Shop in Centerville

CENTERVILLE — A popular local business is changing ownership.

Bill’s Donut Shop, located on N. Main Street in Centerville, will get new owners after a sale of the business is finalized Friday, current owner Lisa Tucker confirmed to News Center 7′s James Brown.

Tucker’s parents, Bill and Faye Elam, founded Bill’s in 1960 and operated the shop until selling it to her and her brother, Jim Elam, in 1995.

Tucker described the shop’s success as much more than donuts but giving back to the community. Bill’s has been known to take in donations for local and national causes, such as the Kentucky flooding in 2022.

When asked what she’d miss the most, Tucker said her customers and outreach over the years.

The shop’s new owners, Amy and Marshall Lachman, called the acquisition “a dream come true.”

“Like so many families in the Miami Valley, Bill’s has been a part of our lives for as long as we can remember. As our kids grew up, we always looked forward to that Friday morning trip to Bill’s for a donut before dropping the kids off at school. We are truly honored that Lisa and Jim have trusted us with this amazing business the Elam family has built, and we look forward to maintaining the same level of excellence that everyone has come to expect from Bill’s Donut Shop for the past 63 years,” Marshall Lachman said in a statement.

The new owners also reassured residents that Bill’s will continue to be open 24 hours a day.

