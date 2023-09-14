‘His heart was golden;’ Father of road rage homicide victim speaks as community supports family

HARRISON TWP. — A father is opening up about losing his son in a road rage shooting earlier this month as a community rallies to support the family.

News Center 7 previously reported that the Montgomery County Prosecutor said Wednesday a grand jury indicted Douglas Sutton for murder.

He is alleged to shot have Gary Bailey at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

News Center 7′s Brandon Lewis says a memorial remains at that intersection in remembrance of the victim.

On Tuesday night, people offered support to the victim’s family at the Fricker’s in Huber Heights.

“He had worked here a couple of times since he was 17 years old,” said Gary Bailey, Senior, his father.

Lewis said when his former co-workers found out what happened, they stepped up.

“This is the servers, the bartenders, the hostesses, the cooks, they immediately put this together for him,” said Michelle Utley, Fricker’s regional manager.

They are raising money to help Bailey’s family financially.

“I would have never expected to have somebody do this for me,” he told Lewis.

Mr. Bailey said a lot of tears have been shed in the last couple of weeks.

“Tears, laughter from sharing memories,” he said. “I am in a mourning process. You know, where I’m sad, but when I see stuff like this, it gives me joy to understand how much he meant to people.”

His father admitted to Lewis he was hesitant to talk but wanted to make sure people knew who Gary was.

“His heart was golden. I mean, he’s one of the guys that would read about in a fairy tale,” said Mr. Bailey. “He was one of my best friends, and I just want people to be aware this is not something that should happen.”

Gary Bailey’s colleagues also told Lewis he was loved for his kindness and always wanted to help others.

“I think this is the only way that we know how to show that support to the family right now is being here for them,” said Utley.

Especially at a time when they continue to grieve.

“He was on his way from getting food to go home and relax with his fiancée,” said his father. “And it’s said that to know that his last ride was what it was because this man chose to pull up beside him.”

“We want him to pay for what he did,” said Jessica Gourley, stepmother of the victim.

Lewis says Sutton is in jail on a $1 million bond.

A judge is expected to arraign him later this morning.

