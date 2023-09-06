Coroner IDs 22-year-old killed in Harrison Twp. road rage shooting

HARRISION TWP. — The man killed in a recent suspected road rage incident has been identified.

Gary Bailey, 22, was identified as the man killed in the shooting in Harrison Twp. Sunday, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched around 2:10 p.m. on Sunday to the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road on initial reports of shots fired.

“Somebody just got shot, drive-by shooting,” a 911 caller told Montgomery County dispatchers.

When they got to the scene, they found Bailey who had been shot. He died on the scene.

Deputies said it appeared to be a road rage problem between Bailey and another driver, 56-year-old Douglas Sutton, that took place over the span of about three traffic lights and a couple of miles.

Investigators told News Center 7′s Mike Campbell that Sutton was arrested Monday in connection to the shooting. He’s being held in the Montgomery County Jail and was charged with murder, felonious assault, and weapons charge, according to Vandalia Municipal Court records.





