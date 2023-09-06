‘He was just starting life;’ Father of road rage homicide victim makes statement

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The victim’s family of a deadly road rage incident said he never should have died.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s report confirmed that Gary Bailey was gunned down at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road Sunday afternoon.

Road rage can happen at any time, but it often builds when drivers stop at red lights, and that was the case on Sunday, September 3.

“According to the witnesses, these two vehicles, the suspect vehicle was driving a little bit slow and then started to brake check our victim. That started, you know, yelling at each other at the red lights, some water was thrown and at that point, a one-round shot was fired,” Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said.

On Wednesday, 56-year-old Douglas Sutton appeared in a Montgomery County courtroom from jail.

Judge Cynthia Heck asked Sutton if he understood what the case was about.

“Not really, I’m not fully clear on anything that’s been going on,” Sutton replied.

This statement left court officials scrambling as the man accused of murder was making his first appearance.

Deputies arrested Sutton on Sunday night, at a Fairborn hotel, about 8 hours after they say he pulled a gun and fired it into a car driven by Gary Bailey, which killed him.

Sheriff’s deputies and investigators were able to find Douglas’ home and then tracked his vehicle to the hotel.

“I mean I understand there is a complaint, but I just don’t understand because I don’t know the person or anything about them,” Sutton continued.

The judge read Sutton the five charges against him, which include murder and felonious assault.

When asked if he understood what he is charged with, Sutton said “Right, I don’t know where they came from, don’t know anything about them but I do understand what you’re saying I’m charged with.”

Sutton said he did not know the victim.

Bailey was a 22-year-old who graduated from Meadowdale High School.

The father of Gary Bailey spoke with News Center 7′s Mike Campbell today and remembered his son as a selfless, loving person.

“My son never went out and did bad things and he just found someone he loved and was just starting life and this man decided to take his life over nothing. My son was so selfless that when he got his license, he became an organ donor and now he is saving people even after his death,” the statement from Gary Bailey Sr. said.

Bailey’s father told News Center 7 Mike Campbell that his son did not have a weapon.

Streck said investigators have not yet located the weapon they believe Sutton used.

He said anytime you’re on a relatively highly traveled road, like North Main Street, road rage can happen.

If you’re involved in that, the sheriff said de-escalate and just get away, don’t keep building and growing.





