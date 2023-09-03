HARRISON TOWNSHIP — Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Harrison Township.

>> PHOTOS: Deputies investigating shooting in Harrison Township

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed deputies were called to respond to the shooting in the area of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

The shooting reportedly involved two separate vehicles after a crash, according to dispatch records.

>> Homicide suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting in northwest Ohio

No one has been taken to the hospital at the time of this reporting.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and we will continue updating this story.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 5 Needmore Road Shooting

©2023 Cox Media Group