Homicide suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting in northwest Ohio

HANCOCK COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a vehicle pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting and standoff in Hancock County.

On September 2 at 7:40 p.m., Bowling Green Post troopers and Deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office located the suspects wanted in connection with a carjacking and homicide that occurred earlier in the day in Monroe County, Michigan, according to a spokesperson for OSP.

Troopers located the vehicle at a rest area near Bowling Green. The suspects fled the scene traveling southbound on Interstate 75. A pursuit ensued after Troopers initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle did not stop.

According to a spokesperson, the suspects shot at the pursuing officers multiple during the pursuit, and troopers returned fire.

The pursuit continued southbound on I-75 and exited onto state Route 15 into Hancock County. As the vehicle approached Township Road 240 it went off the right side of the road and struck a ditch.

The suspects initially refused to comply with the troopers’ order to exit the vehicle, but the passenger eventually exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

The driver was eventually taken into custody by the Patrol’s Special Response team, according to a spokesperson.

The passenger was identified as Ronnie L. Oliver, 44 of Ann Arbor, Mich., and was transported to an area hospital but was discharged and taken to the Hancock County jail. The driver was identified as Stephen M. Jones Jr., 29 of Monroe, Mich., and was flown to an area hospital for a gunshot wound.

No officers were physically injured as a result of the incident.

The incident is still under investigation and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

