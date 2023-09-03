Man dead after motorcycle crash on I-275 in Ohio

UNION TWP. — A man is dead following a motorcycle crash on Interstate 275 in Clermont County Saturday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from the Batavia Post were dispatched at 7:03 p.m. to SB I-275 past State Route 32 on initial reports of a motorcycle crash, an OSHP spokesperson said.

A 2002 Yamaha YZFR6 motorcycle was going southbound on I-275 when the driver lost control after crossing a bridge junction, according to a preliminary investigation.

Richard Nathan Mark Marelli, 34, of Milford, was the motorcyclist, who crossed three lanes of traffic and struck a concrete wall.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Mutual aid was provided by the Union Township Police and Fire Departments, Clermont County Coroner’s Office, and the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The crash remains under investigation.

