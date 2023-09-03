1 injured after car crashes into Springfield house Sunday morning

SPRINGFIELD — Officers and medics were dispatched to 425 East John Street in Springfield on reports of a crash early Sunday morning.

Springfield Dispatch told News Center 7 that the driver went left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

The force of the collision caused the driver to drive into a house. The homeowner was asleep when the crash occurred but was uninjured.

The driver received minor injuries but refused medical transport. They were arrested under suspicions of OVI.

We will continue to provide updates on this developing story.





