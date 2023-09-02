Over 400 drivers checked at Ohio State Highway Patrol OVI checkpoint in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) conducted an OVI checkpoint Friday night in Clark County.

State troopers checked over 400 vehicles at the checkpoint on West National Road east of U.S. 68 in Springfield Township, an OSHP spokesperson said.

One vehicle was diverted, and no arrests were made.

OSHP worked in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Springfield Police Department, according to the spokesperson.

Officers also conducted saturation patrols near the checkpoint and 13 traffic stops were initiated.

The OVI checkpoint was funded by federal grant funds with the purpose of stopping impaired drivers.

