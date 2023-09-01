State troopers announce location of tonight’s OVI checkpoint in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) has announced the location of tonight’s OVI checkpoint in Clark County.

State troopers will be holding it on West National Road east of U.S. 68 in Springfield Township from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m. tonight, an OSHP spokesperson said.

They will be working in conjunction with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Springfield Police Department.

The checkpoint will be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively stop alcohol-related injury and deadly crashes, according to the spokesperson.

Troopers are encouraging anyone who consumes alcohol to designate a driver or make other travel arrangements.

OVI checkpoints are funded by federal grant funds with the purpose of stopping impaired drivers.

