State troopers announce OVI checkpoint in Clark County

SPRINGFIELD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be holding an OVI checkpoint across the area to begin the weekend.

State troopers will be conducting the checkpoint in Clark County tomorrow night, an OSHP spokesperson said.

There were over 655 OVI-related deadly crashes last year in Ohio, according to provisional data.

State troopers make on average 20,000 OVI arrests each year.

The purpose of the checkpoint is to not only halt impaired driving but remove those dangerous drivers from our roadways, the spokesperson.

The location of the checkpoint will be announced on Friday.

