Troopers announce OVI checkpoint in Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY — An OVI checkpoint will be held in Logan County Saturday evening, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Data collected by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in 2022 shows that there were over 650 OVI-related fatal crashes in the state.

“State troopers make an average of 20,000 OVI arrests each year in an attempt to combat these dangerous drivers. OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired drivers but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways,” Lieutenant Shawn Cook, commander of the Marysville Patrol Post said.

The location and time for the checkpoint will be announced Saturday morning.

