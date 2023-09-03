‘It was scary;’ Wayne HS student witnesses friend get hit by car

HUBER HEIGHTS — A student is recovering after a car hit him right in front of his school.

It happened after dismissal at Wayne High School in Huber Heights, Friday.

News Center 7 spoke with a student who witnessed his friend getting hit, just feet away from him.

Wayne High School student Anthony Casey said he was heading home ready to start the long weekend when disaster struck.

“Kind of a big moment to see someone lying on the ground,” Casey said.

The student that was hit is close friends with Casey and a member of the Marching Band.

“I’ve never seen that or experienced that before so it was scary,” Casey said.

While processing what he saw has been difficult, Casey said it has been just as hard for the rest of the band.

“They didn’t end up performing because one of their guys was down,” Casey said.

The student who was injured is receiving treatment, but News Center 7 has not been updated on his condition.

Casey hopes his school will make it a point to put something special together for him as he heals.

“The band is extraordinarily close, they perform together all the time, so I mean as a school we are all very united. I believe that would be a good possibility,” Casey said.

Huber Heights Superintendent Jason Enix told News Center 7 that the student and his family are in his thoughts and prayers.

Casey thinks an assembly focusing on safety would help keep something like this from happening to another student.

“Not only would an assembly push to keep safety measures like I said before us walking in front of a working road. It would definitely keep more prayers in the kid’s heart and hope he has a good recovery,” Casey said.

