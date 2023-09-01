Injuries reported after crash by Huber Heights high school

HUBER HEIGHTS — Medics were called to a crash in Huber Heights Friday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. Huber Heights police and fire were called to at Wayne High School on Chambersburg Road, according to Huber Heights dispatchers.

Dispatchers were unable to provide any additional details.

>> Man shot by Kettering police facing criminal charges

Photos from the scene show a car blocked off by traffic cones and damage to its windshield.

A pair of shoes were also seen on the ground next to the car.

Police on the scene told us they expect to release more information within the next few hours.

We will continue following this story and update as new information becomes available.

©2023 Cox Media Group