Man shot by Kettering police facing criminal charges

KETTERING — The man shot by Kettering police last month is now facing criminal charges.

Antonio Rose, 25, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury on burglary, abduction, assault, domestic violence, and aggravated menacing charges Friday, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

Rose, Antonio Nathan (03/25/1998) Rose, Antonio Nathan (03/25/1998) - Held in custody of Montgomery County Jail with booking number 23-010958 on 08/08/2023 at 7:53 AM. Second Degree Felony - Burglary - Commit Theft Offens (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Domestic Violence/Injry (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Aggravated Menacing (Pending); First Degree Misdemeanor - Assault-Knowingly Harm Victim (Pending); Third Degree Felony - Abduction (Pending); (Montgomery County Jail)

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: ‘Show me your hands;” Body cam video shows moments leading to recent Kettering police shooting

The charges stem from the “actions of [Rose] before police arrived on scene,” according to Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Greg Flannagan.

Rose allegedly entered the Hadley Ave. apartment of a woman known to him and assaulted her on Aug. 3. He also allegedly barricaded himself in her apartment.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Kettering police said they were dispatched to Hadley Ave. in reports of a domestic disturbance and a suicidal subject.

When they got on scene, they began giving verbal commands to Rose, who was inside the residence. When Rose rushed out the door to the closest officer, shots were fired.

Rose was shot twice and officers immediately pinned him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

>> PHOTOS: 2 hospitalized after shots fired by Kettering Police officer

Rose was taken to Kettering Health for treatment for his injuries. He was later discharged and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

He’s scheduled to be in court next on Thursday.

The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit is investigating the shooting

© 2023 Cox Media Group