‘Show me your hands;” Body cam video shows moments leading to recent Kettering police shooting

KETTERING — Newly released body camera video shows the moments Kettering police shot a man they say did not listen to their commands.

The video released by Kettering Police Friday is only about a minute and a half long, but shows a man running out the door of a residence on Hadley Avenue on Aug. 3 and then police shooting him.

Officers began giving verbal commands to the man inside the housing unit, but the man, identified as 25-year-old Antonio Rose, rushed out the door to the closest officer.

“Show me your hands!” an officer said before shots were fired.

Rose was shot twice and officers immediately pin him to the ground before putting him in handcuffs.

A spokesperson for the Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) previously told News Center 7 that crews were initially dispatched to Hadley Avenue for a domestic disturbance.

“They’re arguing with each other and he’s like threatening to do something if the cops come,” a 911 caller told dispatchers.

Rose allegedly attacked a woman known to him and then barricaded himself in her apartment while cutting his wrists with a knife.

An officer can be heard saying, “Yeah, I’m cut” in the video after the shooting. Then officers sprung into action to administer first aid.

Rose was taken to Kettering Health for treatment for his injuries. He was later discharged and booked in the Montgomery County Jail.

The TCSU is now investigating the shooting.

