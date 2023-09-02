Crash in front Wayne HS injures student, superintendent confirms

HUBER HEIGHTS — A Wayne High School student was injured Friday after being hit by a car.

The crash happened outside of the high school on Chambersburg Road around 4:30 p.m.

Huber Heights Superintendent Jason Enix confirmed to News Center 7 that a male student was hit. The student is also a member of the marching band.

News Center 7 was on scene of the crash where a car with a damaged windshield was blocked off by traffic cones. A pair of shoes were also seen on the ground next to the car.

We’ve reached out to Huber Heights police for more information on the crash and the student’s condition. We’re awaiting a response.

Enix said the district is keeping the student and his family in their thoughts and sending them well wishes.

