Woman dead after crash in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — A Celina woman is dead after a crash in Darke County overnight.

At approximately 7:23 a.m., Darke County deputies responded to a one-vehicle crash in the 7400 block of US 36, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

When the first deputy arrived on scene it was determined the crash was fatal.

Preliminary investigation revealed a silver 2016 Jeep Patriot driven by Mercedes Ballard, 31, of Celina was heading eastbound on US 36 when her vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway driving up an embankment and colliding with trees, causing the vehicle to spin and roll over onto the passenger side, the sheriff’s office said.

Ballard had to be mechanically removed from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said further investigation revealed the crash happened sometime after midnight and was not discovered until daylight. Speed and alcohol are suspected in this crash.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.





