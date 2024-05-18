Vehicle overturns, traps driver in Montgomery County

CLAYTON — A driver was trapped in a pickup truck after it overturned in Clayton Saturday afternoon, according to a Montgomery County Dispatch supervisor.

>> 3 dead, 3 hurt after shooting in Ohio

Around 2 p.m., Clayton police and medics were dispatched to the 8000 block of Circle Drive on reports of an injury crash.

The supervisor said a pickup truck overturned on a hill, trapping the driver.

Fire crews were able to get the driver out of the vehicle.

It is unclear if the driver is injured, but medics are on scene, according to the supervisor.

We will continue to follow this story.

©2024 Cox Media Group