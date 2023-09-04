Person of interest in custody after deadly road rage shooting in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A person of interest has been taken into custody in connection with a deadly shooting that happened in Harrison Township on Sunday.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the shooting around 2:10 p.m. at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the incident stemmed from a road rage altercation involving two vehicles, according to a spokesperson for the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

During the confrontation, a bottle of water was thrown by one driver, at which time, it was believed the other driver brandished a weapon and discharged a fatal round, the spokesperson said.

The sheriff’s office canvassed the neighborhood and local businesses for the shooter. Multiple search warrants were executed across various locations, including one in Harrison Township, one in Riverside, and one in the City of Fairborn, according to the spokesperson.

The Montgomery County Regional SWAT Team and Regional Emergency Response Team were also deployed to search two of the locations.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. Sunday, a person of interest was taken into custody at a Fairborn hotel, the spokesperson said.

“The loss of a 22-year-old life over something so irrational is deeply disheartening,” Sheriff Rob Streck said. “This incident should prompt us all to reflect on the importance of fostering a culture of patience and respect while driving to prevent such senseless tragedies.”

Detectives are continuing their investigation and will review charges with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office against the person of interest.

