Murder suspect hospitalized from shots fired by officer following pursuit on I-75 in Auglaize County

AUGLAIZE COUNTY — A murder suspect is hospitalized after shots were by an officer following a pursuit on Interstate 75 in Auglaize County on Sunday.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers located a Chrysler Pacifica traveling on Southbound I-75 in Hancock County at 1:35 p.m. Sunday afternoon, an OSHP spokesperson said.

Troopers believed the vehicle was driven by a murder suspect involved in a shooting Chicago. They initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle did not stop, and a pursuit ensued.

The suspect’s vehicle continued at a high rate of speed on SB I-75 and stop sticks were deployed but the Chrysler kept going, according to the spokesperson.

Troopers contacted the suspect’s vehicle on I-75, just south of U.S. 33 and the vehicle came to a rest in the median and caught fire.

The driver exited the vehicle with a handgun and began walking on southbound Interstate 75 and shots were fired.

The driver, Danny Berry, 45, from Chicago, was transported by medics to the hospital with serious injuries.

