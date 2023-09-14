‘It raises significant questions;’ Centerville Church opposes proposed Sheetz development

CENTERVILLE — A local church voiced their opposition to a proposed gas station development.

Epiphany Lutheran Church, located on Far Hills Avenue in Centerville, is opposing the proposed Sheetz development next door.

>> Crews working to repair water main break in Trotwood

According to a statement from a church spokesperson, the Sheetz development is immediately adjacent to Epiphany’s main campus.

They have expressed concern over safety issues that may arise due to the 24-hour gas station, convenience store, and restaurant.

>> I-TEAM: Social Security Overpayment Outrage

The church is concerned that the gas station will lead to increased crime in the area and that there will be alcohol and CBD sales right next door from the preschool housed on campus.

A Sheetz-funded traffic study estimates 2,400 vehicles per day at the proposed site. The church is also concerned that the amount of traffic will affect emergency response times.

>> Officers respond to 2 car crash in Greene County Thursday morning

“Epiphany does not oppose Sheetz as a company or the expansion of its business; Epiphany opposes a Sheetz at the proposed location on Far Hills,” A spokesperson said. “It raises significant questions regarding the safety of vulnerable populations on our campus, including children and older adults, and it will affect the worshipful and restful atmosphere that promotes healing and restoration in an often hurting and chaotic world.”

The church has filed an appeal with the City of Centerville and plans to attend an upcoming city council meeting.





©2023 Cox Media Group